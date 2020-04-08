- The St. Patrick food pantry distribution scheduled Saturday has been canceled.
Anyone who wants to pre-register and schedule a time to pick up food or check on eligibility can call (814) 432-7867 between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday.
