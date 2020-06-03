The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwest Pennsylvania has canceled its three-day event in Saegertown, Crawford County, which had been scheduled July 17-19. The society hopes to hold its Fall Harvest Show on Oct. 9-10. Updates will be posted on the group's Facebook group page.
