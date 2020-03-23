-- The Clarion County Republican Party has canceled its April 14 committee meeting and postponed the party's spring breakfast.
The breakfast has been tentatively rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Ramada by Wyndham.
