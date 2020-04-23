-- According to a Facebook post by the Venango County Fire Police Association, Franklin's Memorial Day parade has been canceled.
The city is still planning to hold its Fourth of July parade at this time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
-- According to a Facebook post by the Venango County Fire Police Association, Franklin's Memorial Day parade has been canceled.
The city is still planning to hold its Fourth of July parade at this time.