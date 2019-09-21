Clarion Hospital Marketing Director Julie Kunselman places another star on the memorial wall during the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center's Light Up Night on Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event at the Eagles pavilion. (By Randy Bartley)
The Clarion Hospital Cancer Center was host to 55 cancer survivors at a picnic Thursday night at the Eagles pavilion. (By Randy Bartley)
Clarion Hospital Marketing Director Julie Kunselman places another star on the memorial wall during the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center's Light Up Night on Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event at the Eagles pavilion. (By Randy Bartley)