The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Committee will host a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. today at Clarion University's Venango campus.
Candidates who will speak include Albert Abramovic, Samuel Breene, Mike Dulaney and Bonnie Summers.
