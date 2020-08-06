The seventh annual Kenneth "Rebel" Nichols Sr. Memorial Car and Bike Show will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Rockland fire hall.
There will be dash plaques and gift bags given to the first 50 cars that are registered.
