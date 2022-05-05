Care home staff picket for better conditions

Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation workers Shari Malory, Dale McGinnis and Karen Hipple (from left) participated in an informational picket in front of the center Wednesday afternoon to ask for better conditions.
Staff members at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitaion Center on Grandview Road gathered in front of the facility Wednesday afternoon for an informational picket.
“We are asking for better patient to staff ratio, better bedside care... It is about better care for patients,” said Karen Hipple, who is a longtime LPN at the center and was the site organizer for the event.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman and Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, tied for second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, third.
HONORED — Wendell Schwab of Venus has been named grand marshal of the 2022 Mayfest parade. Schwab was born in 1930 and has lived his entire life on the family farm in Venus. A graduate of Shippenville High School, he served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He and his wife Dottie ar…
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
AWARDED — Shenessa Rossetti, who is the nurse for East Forest schools, was chosen as the recipient of the School Nurse Excellence Award for the northwest region of Pennsylvania. Rossetti was nominated by her peers for the honor. She received her award from Forest Area School District superin…
City workers in Franklin will complete the spring street sweeping schedule next week, just in time for the city’s annual SPIFIY (Show Pride In Franklin, It’s Yours) Day on Wednesday when crews will clean streets, sidewalks, alleys and parks in the downtown business district.
The Franklin Gardeners Association has been hard at work planning for this year’s May Garden Mart in downtown Franklin. The area’s premier gardening event will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, in Franklin’s Fountain Park.