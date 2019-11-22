Career Center students donate to Cancer Center

SHIPPENVILLE - Clarion County Career Center students donated $7,081.14 to the Clarion Cancer Center's Sunshine Fund.
Tracy Myers from the Cancer Center said the money is used to help Clarion County residents who have cancer.
