Casey, Fetterman co-introduce legislation on rail safety

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.
According to a Senate news release, other senators co-sponsoring the bill are Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican JD Vance, both of Ohio; and Republicans Marco Rubio, of Florida, and Josh Hawley, of Missouri.
