WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on the United Auto Workers strike:
“When the auto industry was struggling, UAW members voluntarily reduced their benefits to help these companies survive, and when the industry collapsed during the financial crisis, taxpayers bailed them out. Now as business is booming, profits are sky-high, and CEOs are being rewarded with double-digit raises—suddenly the Big 3 are claiming that the well has dried up. Striking is always a last resort for workers, who risk losing their health care and may never make up the wages lost. I stand in solidarity with the United Auto Workers as they fight for their fair share. I urge the Big 3 to come to the table with offers that reflect what these workers deserve.”