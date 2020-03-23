WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released a statement about the Senate Republican coronavirus bill:
"Americans who need relief the most, like families, workers and small and-medium-sized businesses were left out of this Republican-drafted bill. It's a rigged, massive corporate giveaway that creates a half a trillion dollar slush fund for the Trump Administration to hand out money to its corporate allies without any accountability, while families and local businesses get pennies on the dollar. The American people deserve a plan that puts them and their health and well-being first, not the big corporations and special interests.