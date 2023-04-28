WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.

The VITAL Act, according to the release, would increase investment in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program and ensure developers are building more accessible housing units that are designed for older adults and people with disabilities, and located within communities where residents can walk or move around easily in wheelchairs.

Community News

Annual Rail 66 bike race set June 3

  • From staff reports

The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.

Community News

Handbell concert set May 7 in Grove City

  • From staff reports

A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.