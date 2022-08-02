Casey's statement

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike.
“As Osama bin Laden’s right-hand man, Ayman al-Zawahiri was one of the masterminds behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people on Sept. 11, 2001. Today, a U.S. drone strike killed al-Zawahiri and exacted justice for his terrible crimes, both here in the U.S. and across the globe. I want to thank U.S. troops, our intelligence community and President Joe Biden for their tireless efforts to combat al-Qaeda and hold those responsible for one of our Nation’s darkest days.”