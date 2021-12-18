Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan announced Thursday that USDA is investing $11.3 million in three projects to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Pennsylvania.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuel and Frank Klinger, second; and Barry Cressman and Lois Greggs, third.
GRADUATED — Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem, recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings Schoo…
Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at UPMC Northwest, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, UPMC Northwest (OSMA), 44 Circle St. in Franklin.
Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $33 million for 25 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 18,253 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 15,257 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,641 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients (six confirmed an…
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has announced it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, including $172,353 to administer PSN grant funds in the Western District of Pennsylvania.