Catholic bishops reinstate obligation to attend Mass

The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.
The bishops are reinstating the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and holy days beginning Sunday, Aug. 15.
The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.
Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.
90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.