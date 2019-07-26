Boaters on the Allegheny River are being urged to use caution when traveling on the waterway near the railroad bridge at Siverly.
Crews preparing to install new water lines that will be bored beneath the river bed have strung a pair of high cables across the river. The cables are used to determine the placement of the new pipes.
They are strung 10 feet above the water surface, and that distance will expand as the river level drops.
While conventional boats, kayaks and other watercraft fall below that measurement, some rafters in Sunday's Oil Heritage Festival race should ensure their vessel's heights are not excessive.