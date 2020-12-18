CCED touts 2020 accomplishments

CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.
CCED President Jason Hansford, during the organization's annual meeting on Thursday, noted three new companies came to Clarion County, which created 10 temporary jobs and will create 130 permanent jobs over the next two years.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.