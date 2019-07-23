Child Development Centers has been awarded 110 state-funded preschool slots and will disperse them across its three-county service area, including Venango, Crawford and Erie counties.
Eighty of the slots, valued at $688,500, were provided by Pennsylvania's Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program and will be used in classrooms in Erie County.
The other 30 - all Pre-K Counts slots worth $262,500, will be used in Meadville and at either the Cranberry CDC or Franklin's School-Age CDC.
"We are thrilled to be able to serve even more children with this funding," said Rina Irwin, CDC executive director. "It validates that we are a reliable, high-quality early childhood education organization that wants what is best for the children in our communities," she said.