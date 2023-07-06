Cemetery hopes public can help it dig up information

Somewhere beneath the plush green turf of Limestone Cemetery lies a man who was buried in the 1950s. Members of the Cemetery Association are seeking information that might help unlock the mystery of the body’s location.

 By Randy Bartley

LIMESTONE — There is a mystery in the Limestone Cemetery — where is a man who was laid to rest decades ago buried?

According to Alice Swartfager, an officer with the Limestone Cemetery Association, sometime between 1953 and 1957, a man was buried in the cemetery, which also was known as Craig Family Cemetery.

