Lamey
The Lamey Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday at Oakland United Methodist Church.
May 1, 2001
Clarion High Class of 1960
SELECTED — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences from an applicant pool of 403 students across Pennsylvania. The School for the Sciences, hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University fo…
April 30, 2001
The third and fourth graders at West Forest Elementary recently finished reading the book “Miracles on Maple Hill” which was written in 1957 by Virginia Sorenson.
Here is the Oil City street sweeping schedule for next week:
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges that will take effect Monday.
CLARION — After years fighting to repeal Act 77, the Republican Party is now embracing the controversial election law.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.
Woods & River Coffee in Oil City and the Northwest Hospital Foundation are teaming up to raise funds for local healthcare needs during National Hospital Week.
The United Way of Venango County has partnered with local organizations to bring Summer Career Camps to Venango County.
The Cranberry High School Tunnel Rats team took home the first-place title in the annual Venango County Evirothon competition at Two Mile Run County Park.
April 28, 2001
Bryon and Teresa Hudson, of Polk, will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
Clarion TOPS
Bluegrass touring band and recording artists High Fidelity will perform at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has announced it will celebrate its annual pinning and commencement ceremonies for graduating nursing students at 11 a.m. Saturday in Henne Auditorium in the Broadhurst Science Center.
Forest County is partnering with Warren County to provide Veterans Affairs services to Forest County veterans.
Applications are now being accepted for the Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen scholarship program that is held during Clarion’s annual Autumn Leaf Festival.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the List of Excellence for the third-quarter grading period:
April 27, 2001
Several payments for roofing work and window replacements in the Franklin Area School District were approved at this week’s Franklin School Board meeting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, beginning May 3, invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of Pilgrimham Bridge No. 1, which carries Route 208 over Turkey Run in Salem Township, Clarion County.
The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.
CLARION — One night in 1972, Clarion County resident Ron Flick received a frightening phone call. The call was from his brother Gary, who asked “Will you be my kidney donor?”
The sound of summer will return to downtown Franklin on Thursday, June 6, when the city will launch its summer outdoor concert schedule with the first of more than 40 musical programs.
Two Valley Grove School District staff members received the Lauretta Woodson awards during Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
April 26, 2001
The Franklin Library is continuing its Community Conversations series Thursday with a presentation on John Wilkes Booth by local historian Margo Mong.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant application for the Lake Lucy area sewage treatment plant.
Every year, the Clarion County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees announces a grant opportunity for Clarion County school districts.
OC School Board meet and greet
The Erie VA Medical Center has announced a critical need for volunteer drivers to assist veterans in Venango County.
Pennsylvania has declared this week to be Conservation District Week in the state.