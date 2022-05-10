Washington
The Washington Cemetery Association annual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Washington Church in Frills Corners.
Washington
May 10, 2000
Students, families and employers gathered last week at Venango Technology Center for a letter of intent signing at the school.
The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., in Franklin.
The American Red Cross is offering a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice to anyone who gives blood through May 19.
After a two-year hiatus, letter carriers throughout the U.S., including northwestern Pennsylvania, will once again participate in the nation’s largest, single-day food drive — Stamp Out Hunger.
Applications are now being accepted for the Rotary Youth Exchange program that offers students in western Pennsylvania the opportunity to study and live in another country during the 2023-24 school year.
RICHLAND TWP. — The 113-year-old Richland Grange is looking to revitalize the organization with new members and a Monday evening visit from Pennsylvania State Grange President Wayne Campbell.
The following is a clarification to a story about a boil-water advisory that appeared in Saturday’s newspaper.
May 9, 2000
KNOX — The red flag on the stage at Keystone Area High School bore three gold stars in representation of Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, who was scheduled to visit the school. But the assembly being held last week was not about a general — it was about an enlisted man, Spc. Ross McGinnis.
It was raining, the water was high but the fish were biting in Sigel on Saturday at the annual Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club fishing derby.
CLARION — Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson conferred degrees to 882 Clarion University graduates in two ceremonies in Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium on Saturday.
May 8, 2000
The Oil City Main Street Program has postponed its annual meeting and reception, which was scheduled for Monday, due to unforeseen circumstances.
Sirens screamed as fire trucks and ambulance units pulled into Keystone High School on Thursday morning, but there was no accident.
80TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Paul “Pierre” Hines, a retired Joy Manufacturing Co. employee who will turn 80 on May 16. Cards can be sent to Hines at 825 Wilson Mill Road, Cooperstown, 16317.
Four of Ben Barrett’s sixth-grade students from Valley Grove Elementary School are “very excited” but also “very nervous” as they prepare to head to Texas on Monday where they will compete against more than 500 teams at the VEX Worlds Robotics Championships.
The Oil Region National Heritage Area stands to benefit from an amended version of the National Heritage Area Act advanced by the the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church on Bissell Avenue, upstairs in the library.
May 6, 2000
Penelec plans to spend $38 million to trim trees along nearly 4,200 miles of power lines this year, including stretches in Franklin, Oil City, Rocky Grove, Cranberry, Cherrytree Township, Knox and Marienville.
Trilogy Wellness, an outpatient clinic that helps people who are addicted to opioids, will hold an open house at its new Franklin location.
Several people were honored Wednesday evening at the annual Venango County Human Services dinner at Forever Farms in Franklin.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved the installation of a No Outlet sign on Observation Street in the borough.
A tire collection event will be held next month at the Venango County Community Recycling Center.
Ray and Eva Barrett of Seneca will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Man launches write-in effort for House seat
Stephanie Staub, an elementary teacher in the Oil City School District, was named Young Professional of the Year during the 11th annual FLEX Presents ceremony at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman and Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, tied for second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, third.
The newspaper will publish its annual Racing section later this month and is looking for local racers to be featured in the special section.
May 5, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin will host internationally recognized opera singer Marianne Cornetti for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the church at 1135 Buffalo St.
Staff members at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitaion Center on Grandview Road gathered in front of the facility Wednesday afternoon for an informational picket.
The Cook Forest Conservancy is coordinating efforts to keep the banks of the “Wild & Scenic” Clarion River clear of Japanese Knotweed, an invasive non-native plant.
Lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Coleman believes he has the simple solution to the polarization so prevalent in today’s politics — bring back civility and run as a “champion of goodness.”
After months of preparation, Franklin middle and senior high school art students are well into the painting portion of their mural project.
Hannah Niederriter is the valedictorian and Trevor Olson is the salutatorian of the Cranberry High School Class of 2022.
