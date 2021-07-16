Cemetery meeting

A special informational meeting about Center Cemetery will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Center United Methodist Church in Polk.
The meeting will address the future of the cemetery, which is located behind the church along Route 965.
Oil City's annual Oil Heritage Festival, which is set for July 22-25, is chock full of activities.
Today
July 16, 1999
Cook Forest events
The Salvation Army's Oil City Dental Center is temporarily without a dentist on staff and has put a pause on services for new patients.
July 15, 1999
Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City will give away free sack lunches on Saturday, July 24, during the Oil Heritage Festival parade.
Oil City Class of 1958
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC) is seeking insight from Clarion County residents on what it's like to live in the county.
Severe storms Tuesday evening left some damage in their wake around Venango and Clarion counties.
Oil City TOPS - Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
CLARION - Clarion County's transportation service is facing two challenges - a lack of riders and a lack of drivers.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2021 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners awarded four contracts for two remodeling projects during their meeting Tuesday.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved members of the county's 911 advisory board that was created in May.
July 14, 1999
CLARION - Clarion County had an opportunity Monday night to plan for the county's future.
July 13, 1999
90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
Oil City Class of 1971
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.
Oil City
Oil City police say they have seen an increase in motorized scooters and bicycles being operated illegally on roadways and sidewalks in the city during the spring and summer.
Graduates
Since the early days of the oil industry when derricks dotted the landscape of the region, boom towns sprang up overnight and fortunes in oil were rapidly made and just as quickly lost.
Studio 22 in Franklin, which has been offering dance classes to the community for 25 years, will start registering dancers for the new season of classes early next month.
Three days after the first edition of the Daily Derrick rolled off the press on Sept. 11, 1871, a Derrick reporter covered some major news.
CLARION - First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies last, on Thursday.
July 12, 1999
The integration plan, proposed by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, would combine Clarion University with California and Edinboro universities beginning in fall 2022.
St. Joseph Church in Lucinda has announced winners from its annual 4th of July Celebration.
Musical homily
July 10, 1999
Horn, Welms and Baum
