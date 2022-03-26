Starr
The Starr Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 26, 2022 @ 6:16 am
March 27, 2000
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with eight members weighing in.
A couple of matters were discussed at Thursday’s brief Cranberry Township supervisors meeting.
Oil City Class of 1972
March 25, 2000
Harry and Bertha McElhaney of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Earl A. Krepp of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
Emclaire Financial Corp. and Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding companies for Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Thursday that the companies have entered into an agreement and plan to merge.
Youths with an interest in fishing can get a jump on the state’s trout fishing season by participating in Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on Saturday.
The family of Peter Spencer, the Jamaican immigrant who was shot to death at a camp in Rockland Township in December, will hold a press conference Monday.
March 24, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Achievements
Spring Fling at the Mall, a craft and vendor show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Clarion Mall.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has decreased from the previous week.
Due to ice chunks from a recent high-water event along Tionesta Creek, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has temporarily closed the Kellettville recreation area at Tionesta Lake.
Oil City’s annual Community Cleanup Day will be held Wednesday, April 20.
A tour of the Petroleum Centre train station hosted by Oil Creek State Park will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Valley Grove School Board members discussed the school district’s Pre-K program during the panel’s meeting Monday.
March 23, 2000
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
March 22, 2000
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The fifth annual Craft, Vendor and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the St. Mary social hall in Crown.
Work will begin soon to replace a 61-year-old bridge that carries McClelland Avenue over Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough.
Drake Well Museum is hosting its annual lecture series, Wisdom and Wine, which features the people, places and events of local petroleum history.
Tea Party Patriots to meet
Jim Self, a legendary tuba player whose roots are in Venango County, was born in Franklin in 1943 and graduated from Oil City High School in 1961.
March 21, 2000
A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a public night at 7 p.m. Saturday online via Zoom.
March 20, 2000
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held March 14 with 10 members weighing in.
Cranberry Class of 1956
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a restriction has been posted on the Route 208 bridge over Little Scrubgrass in Clintonville.
Internationally known tubist Jim Self, a 1965 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will be a guest artist in residency at IUP March 27-30.
Franklin High School will host the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region II Chorus Festival on Thursday and Friday, March 24 and 25.
2002 HD Ultra Classic, fuel injected. Call 814-229-9164
TRISTATE ROOFING Asphalt shingles, metal and commercial r…
Apples: Ida Red, Jonagold, Mutsu & Red Delicious. Gro…
The family of Grace Wilkinson would like to thank all the…
NOTICE is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the …
Aerus Electrolux Sales, Service, Supplies, Vacuums, Shamp…
Kenmore heavy duty 24 wide stackable electric washer &…