Hickory Grove
Hickory Grove Cemetery’s annual meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
April 15, 2000
Cranberry Township supervisors were told Thursday that nine zoning permits have been issued in the township since last month.
The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. today. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.
The newspaper will publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, on Tuesday, April 26.
Franklin Preservation will hold a program titled “Lost Amusement Parks of Northwestern Pennsylvania” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
The following students at Franklin High School have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Jerry and Michele Winger of Rouseville have announced the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Nicole Winger, to Terry Bedow of Oil City.
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
April 14, 2000
Friends of Oil Creek State Park will hold their Chicks-in-the-Sticks event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold its annual spring breakfast Saturday, April 30, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Jim and Virginia “Ginny” Brinkley of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
April 13, 2000
MOVED — Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to a new memory care unit in Pittsburgh. He worked for many years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his late wife, Pat, were directors of a local Christian ministry. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Arden Courts…
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract that will begin the process of reassessment in the county.
PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Franklin High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony Tuesday, April 5.
A local woman will perform at the Oil City Library twice this month — tonight at a Magic and Comedy Hypnosis Show and again later in April as part of a children’s sing-along.
The annual Oil Creek Biathlon will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, in the cross-country ski area of Petroleum Center at Oil Creek State Park.
Oil City Friends of the Library will hold their annual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at the library.
"For years now, violent, convicted felons have been able to go to a gun show, buy an 80% receiver, and have it fully assembled and on the street in under an hour — all without a background check.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual program at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring Kelly Lepo, who will talk about NASA’s new James Webb space telescope that was launched in December.
The Southern Venango Community Choir will present an Easter cantata titled “One Day” at 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday at the Kennerdell Church of God.
The Oil Valley Quilters Guild will hold its 15th annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Seneca fire hall.
The Venango County community recycling center will hold an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23.
Junior Schubert Club — Members of the Junior Schubert Club of Oil City met Friday in the Belles Lettres clubhouse for the club’s final musical program of the year.
The following students at Oil City High School have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
April 12, 2000
April 11, 2000
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
