Rynd Farm
The annual directors and lot owners meeting of the Rynd Farm Cemetery Association will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department social hall, 300 Third St.
Updated: April 1, 2021 @ 3:25 am
April 1, 1999
PennDOT is reminding customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver's license or vehicle registration online and to make sure they're on PennDOT's official Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.
Rynd Farm
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Effective today, Clarion Hospital's COVID-19 testing site will move to 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has received reports that scammers are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Easter bunny will visit Oil City's North and South Side neighborhoods between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
People who are interested in participating in the Franklin Area Meals on Wheels program may call Pat Winger at (814) 432-3638 for information.
Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound travel will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to the Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting Monday, April 12, weather permitting.
March 31, 1999
ATV Club - The Forest County ATV Club is hosting an ATV safety course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Marienville Area Civic Association Building, 149 MACA Drive, Marienville.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Members of the Venango County Democratic Party will provide Easter dinners that can be delivered or picked up at the group's headquarters in Oil City on Easter Sunday.
March 30, 1999
HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…
Oil City
The annual Good Friday laymen's service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Friday.
Franklin
A nearly $1 million road resurfacing project on a portion of Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County, is scheduled to start soon.
Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant Program's funding.
The Venango County Association for the Blind says many children have missed their vision screenings in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the agency wants to get those students back on track.
Clarion County has added another tool for investors in the county.
The Oil Region Alliance is conducting a public survey as part of its ongoing ATV trail feasibility study for Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango counties.
Caroline Elizabeth Severa and Erik Thomas Hartle exchanged wedding vows at 3:30 p.m. July 11 at Shady Elms Farm in Hickory. A reception followed.
The American Red Cross will hold several blood drives in the region and is looking for donors to schedule appointments.
Two large buildings - the National Transit Building on the left and the former Oil Exchange on the right - once dominated one section of Center Street just off the bridge over Oil Creek.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Erma Kathleen Jack Martin of Polk. The article was submitted by Renee Gilhousen.
March 29, 1999
It was during the Easter season one year ago when life got flipped on its head due to COVID-19. I remember preaching on Easter morning last year to an empty church with dozens of households joining via a live broadcast online. It just didn't feel right but practically all the churches across…
Easter events in Utica
Morrison
Graduates
Travis Young is the manager of the new Shoe Sensation store in Cranberry.
Cranberry Area High School junior Lauren McTiernan has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Wind Ensemble after auditioning at Region Band. The PMEA event will be held virtually April 12 through 17.
