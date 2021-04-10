Cemetery Meetings

Franklin Cemetery Co. will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, on the grounds at the Franklin Cemetery chapel.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City 150 celebration will be held in Justus Park, rain or shine, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
On Friday, the UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic at the Cranberry Mall opened as the regional clinic to serve people from 10 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
"We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. The death he died, he died to sin, once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." - Romans 6:9-11
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Cemetery Co. will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, on the grounds at the Franklin Cemetery chapel.
- From staff reports
-
April 10, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Even as administrators and pastors in the Diocese of Erie follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control to maintain significant protocols, the Most Rev. Bishop Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, is looking to the future. In recent weeks, he has asked Deacon Steve Washek, exe…
- From staff reports
-
ORAS series
- From staff reports
-
The community garden at First Presbyterian Church in Oil City has boxes available for planting.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin's water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas next week.
- From staff reports
-
City workers in Franklin and Oil City will sweep streets in the following areas next week:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
SHIPPENVILLE - After a two-year absence, the licensed practical nursing program will return to the campus of the Clarion County Career Center.
- From staff reports
-
Coffee Breaks to resume
- From staff reports
-
Woman seeks seat on OC Council
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County eAcademy is open to high school seniors in the Oil City, Franklin, Valley Grove, Cranberry, Forest, Titusville and Penncrest school districts.
- From staff reports
-
Ballot questions will be topic of meeting
- From staff reports
-
CARD SHOWER - Bonnie B. Ellis will be turning 76 on April 22. Cards can be sent to 908 Innis St., Oil City.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors approved the purchase of an additional utility truck during their meeting on Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
April 9, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Monday is the deadline for local police, fire and emergency services agencies to submit information for the newspapers annual Save, Serve & Protect section.
- From staff reports
-
Plans are in the works for a Memorial Day parade in Franklin and organizers are looking for groups to participate.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE - National Rifle Association instructor Mike McQuown understands why gun control is a topic of conversation, especially since President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that tightens some gun controls, including that on ghost guns.
- From staff reports
-
April 8, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Clarion Rotary - Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, was the guest speaker at the April 5 meeting of the Clarion Rotary. The meeting was held at the Clarion YMCA.
- From staff reports
-
The Out of the Archives published in Tuesday's newspaper incorrectly identified the band at the Oil City centennial celebration. The band was from East Forest in Marienville, according to one of the pictured band members. The director pictured in the back row is Robert English, who later tau…
- From staff reports
-
The following students from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, today will convene the first in a series of public hearings focusing on abortion and anti-abortion issues.
If you want to know where Mitch Littler will hold future street performances, go to the Facebook group "Operation Good Vibes."
- From staff reports
-
Starr
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
- From staff reports
-
WARREN - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, will conduct a prescribed fire today at Allegheny National Forest's Buzzard Swamp.
- From staff reports
-
After a challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America is returning this spring in 17 regions - including northwest Pennsylvania - with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and kids around the country.
- From staff reports
-
Here is a list of all the items buried in 1971 in the Oil City centennial time capsule.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough Council accepted a bid on the borough-owned property at 191 Route 427 at the panel's meeting Wednesday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners adopted a resolution at their meeting Wednesday that opposes tolling bridges on Pennsylvania interstates.
- From staff reports
-
The state departments of Conservation and Natural Resources and Environmental Protection have started work to plug 12 abandoned oil and gas wells in Cornplanter State Forest in Forest County.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program has issued an updated version of its business resource guide, "Opportunity: Oil City."
- From staff reports
-
Franklin city water crews will be doing water valve and line replacement work in the area of Liberty and Eighth streets starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - A blood screening program will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Redbank Valley High School, 920 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - The former Clarion University Foundation Technology Center, which was purchased by Butler Health System Clarion Hospital last year, is under construction, according to a BHS news release.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Brush fire erupts near Two Mile
-
Oil City man's corner concerts are music to people's ears
-
Oil City man accused of raping girl, 12
-
Hicks, Alcorn both retire
-
Coroner identifies man who died in brush fire
-
Seneca man accused of raping 14-year-old girl
-
Fire continues to burn in Allegheny National Forest
-
No buildings damaged
-
Richland sawmill catches on fire
-
Oil City woman faces drug charges
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Acme Machine & Welding, Co. LLC looking for Driver/He…
Class A & B local drivers. Full or part time. Hazmat …
Full Time Dock Worker, will train. Apply in person at: Ai…
Health Insurance Agent in Clarion area for an independent…
Oil City Area School District is seeking two Special Educ…
The Laurel Eye Clinic is expanding! A full-time career op…
CONGRATULATIONS EASTER COLORING CONTEST WINNERS! Zackary …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Scoreboard for 4-8-21
-
Oilers open season with sweep of Berries
-
Scoreboard for 4-9-21
-
Edge leads Franklin to victory on diamond
-
Knights torch Tigers
-
Bobcats blast Berries
-
Scoreboard for 4-7-21
-
Rocky Grove routs Eisenhower for first victory
-
Oilers take care of Bulldogs in extra innings, 3-2
-
Scoreboard for 4-3-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Coroner identifies man who died in brush fire
-
Seneca man accused of raping 14-year-old girl
-
Oil City woman faces drug charges
-
Polk Center employee accused of assaulting resident
-
Another charge filed against Franklin man in drug case
-
Paint Township crash
-
Fire in Oil City
-
Woman facing DUI endangerment charges
-
2 injured in I-80 rollover crash
-
Brush fire in Seneca
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Biden to announce executive actions to combat gun violence
-
New Utah law requires dads to pay prenatal child support
-
Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa
-
Charlottesville mayor's poem about city, racism 'hits nerve'
-
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
-
One of country's largest sugar maples removed for safety
-
'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
-
Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers
-
Ethics panel probing misconduct claim against NY Republican
-
Florida tries to stop "catastrophic" pond collapse