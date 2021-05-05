Perry
The Perry Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Fertigs Community Center.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have joined with the Butler Health System in an effort to eliminate "food deserts" in the county.
CLARION - Clarion County's first recycling day for 2021 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Clarion County Park near Shippenville.
KNOX - Knox Borough police Chief Jason Bowen on Monday submitted his resignation from that position and announced he is no longer a candidate for the Republican nomination for Forest County sheriff.
Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.
Here are some Schubert Club odds and ends:
May 5, 1999
Oil City High School and Oil City Middle School students will be learning remotely the rest of this week following several cases of COVID-19 being reported among students at both schools.
Clarion County Economic Development Corp.
Venango Democrats will meet today
Perry
NEW BETHLEHEM - A blood screening will be held from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Redbank Valley High School.
Cemetery group plans work day
The Farmers Market Nutrition Program for senior citizens will be available through the Clarion Area Agency on Aging.
The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.
PITTSBURGH - A free virtual town hall on protecting senior citizens from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be held beginning at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at http://www.sec.gov.
May 4, 1999
The Pennsylvania Game Commission's northwest regional office in Franklin is accepting registrations for a guided tour of State Game Lands 39 in Venango County.
Youth Alternatives is gearing up for its 17th annual children's camp, which will be held Aug. 1-7.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,113 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,100 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,112 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One …
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania State Police honored the department's fallen troopers on Sunday in conjunction with its 116th anniversary.
May 3, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Organist at Lincoln Hall
Franklin
May 1, 1999
Woman seeking Clintonville mayor post
PennDOT is seeking volunteers to participate in the Venango County Adopt-A-Highway program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
New content about Oil City's rich history will be added to the Oil Region Library Association's website soon.
