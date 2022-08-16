Old Sandy
The annual meeting of the Old Sandy Cemetery on the Polk Cutoff will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of Polk United Methodist Church.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:47 am
Aug. 16, 2000
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags and string backpacks with school supplies at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 22nd annual first-day-of-school celebration Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual quiltathon fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library along 12th Street in Franklin.
A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.
Old Sandy
Aug. 15, 2000
A history event of sorts was held as part of Rimersburg Community Days on Saturday, but it was more of a family reunion.
The annual Greenways awards ceremony will be held Friday at Franklin’s Riverfront Park.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to commemorate the completion of renovations to the Broadhurst Science Center.
A study is underway to determine if the Tionesta region would benefit by the establishment of a maker space.
Volunteers for the Marienville 4 Seasons Trail have been installing gates and stop signs on the road crossings at Route 66, Route 899 and Muzzette Road.
Aug. 14, 2000
Clarion Garden Club
Keystone Class of 1961
Cranberry Township supervisors heard about suggested improvements for Morrison and Moody parks during their meeting Thursday.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The annual Rock in River Fest and the state Stone Skipping Championship will return to Riverfront Park in Franklin next weekend.
The sound of bluegrass music and revving engines will fill the air Saturday, Aug. 20, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
Aug. 12, 2000
The Clarion Conservation District will hold a weekly “Fun on the Farm” educational program for children ages 5 to 9 starting Monday, Aug. 22.
Monday, Aug. 15
PennDOT will do seal coat projects on various roadways in southeastern Venango County, starting today.
It might not be called Cookie Daze any longer, but Rimersburg will hold its Community Days celebration Saturday and Sunday.
APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
Cranberry Class of 1960
Scholarships
A new dance studio has opened in Franklin.
Aug. 11, 2000
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, which follows two consecutive reporting periods of increases.
The Venango County chapter of the Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse (RAACA) had a cool idea to help children who have been abused.
Clarion Democrats open election headquarters
The Clarion area has a need for emergency medical technicians and PennWest Clarion is lending some of its space so EMT students can be trained in a state-of-the-art facility.
The Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, a Franklin-based education nonprofit entity, has received a $25,000 grant through the McElhattan Foundation.
Aug. 10, 2000
Emmalyn Violet O’Neil, daughter of Alysha O’Neil of Rockland and the late Kelly O’Neil, will celebrate her first birthday today.
State police are continuing to search for a missing Crawford County woman who was last seen about three weeks ago in the Conneaut Lake area.
Porter
