Old Sandy

The annual meeting of the Old Sandy Cemetery on the Polk Cutoff will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of Polk United Methodist Church.

Community News

Clarion community discussion canceled

  • From staff reports

A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.

About People

APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…