Central Clarion sports react to 'confusing' legal decisions

These fans were literally out in left field when they attended the Central Clarion-Punxsutawney football game earlier this year. At that time, only C-L fans were allowed into the Clarion-Limestone field. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Area school officials have found themselves in a state of confusion when it comes to how many people are permitted to attend sporting events.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily restored Pennsylvania's pandemic restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, putting a hold on a judge's ruling that threw out statewide limits on crowd size.