Central Electric Cooperative has announced its 2023 Good Neighbor Scholarship winners.

Winners from the region include Katelyn Bauer of North Clarion High School, Anna Gribik of Clarion Area High School, Ryleigh Henry of Franklin High School, Mackenzie Karnes of Cranberry High School, Shilo Lenhart of Keystone High School, McKayla McGuire of Redbank Valley High School and Ellabay Perry of Cranberry High School.

Slow-moving superload to move through area today


Slow-moving superload to move through area today

  From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.



Veterans enjoy free day of fishing at annual program

  From staff reports

Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.

Annual Greenways Awards recipients announced


Annual Greenways Awards recipients announced

  From staff reports

David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.



Murder mystery set for Sawmill Theater

  From staff reports

Ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery and fashion show at 8 p.m. June 8-10 and June 15-17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.

High-speed fun at Two Mile


High-speed fun at Two Mile

Warm weather and the excitement of outboard boats hitting top speeds on Justus Lake made it a great weekend to take in the Two Mile Run Regatta on Memorial Day weekend.