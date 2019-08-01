PARKER - Central Electric Cooperative will celebrate 82 years of service during its annual meeting on Friday, Aug. 23, at Whitehall Camp & Conference Center in Emlenton.
Registration will open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., after which the business meeting will begin.
Vendors will offer information on a variety of subjects, including lyme disease, solar panels, drones, personal care, energy efficiency and electrical safety.
There will be live music, a meal, children's entertainment and a chance to win prizes.
Members should pre-register by calling 800-521-0570 or by visiting http://www.central.coop.