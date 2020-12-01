Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
As a result, Central Elementary will move to full-time remote learning, Loucks said. The building will be closed until Dec. 14, at which point hybrid instruction will resume.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed t…
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).
ERIE - In response to a holiday season that will be like no other, the Diocese of Erie has launched Simply Celebrating, a new micro-site to help people fill Advent and Christmas with simple, meaningful and fun activities. It can be found at http://www.eriercd.org/christmas.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Edie Foster, first; Mary Ann Richardson and Gene Wagner, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.