Central students bike to school

A group of Central Elementary School students rode their bikes or walked to school Wednesday morning as part of the National Bike to School Day. The national observance is meant to encourage safety practices for youngsters who don't ride a bus to school. (Contributed photo)
Student bicyclists make their way to school Wednesday as part of the annual Bike to School Day. The Franklin observance is held each year in memory of Jim Holden, who was passionate about creating a trail system that connected cyclists to the region. (Contributed photo)
Students and staff members at Central Elementary School in Franklin observed National Bike to School Day despite some cloudy skies and the threat of raindrops Wednesday morning.
Nearly 70 bicyclists and 100 walkers participated in the event that is held in Franklin each year as a tribute to the late Jim Holden, a biking and outdoors enthusiast who was instrumental in getting the Franklin observance started in the early 2000s.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…
UPMC Northwest has been awarded top quality marks from Leapfrog Group and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021.
PITTSBURGH - A free virtual town hall on protecting senior citizens from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be held beginning at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at http://www.sec.gov.