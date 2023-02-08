The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Klapec Trucking Co. is the Chamber’s 2022 Business of the Year and the Oil Region Library Association is the Community Partner in Business for 2022.
Both Klapec Trucking and the Library Association will be honored along with Citizen of the Year Denise Jones at the Chamber’s annual dinner Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Cross Creek Resort.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.