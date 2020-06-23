The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a business trade show, open to the public, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
For more information, go to venangochamber.org or call the chamber at 814-676-8521.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 5:39 am
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a business trade show, open to the public, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
For more information, go to venangochamber.org or call the chamber at 814-676-8521.