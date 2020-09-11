Champagne Rain concert set at Venango Museum

Champagne Rain, an acoustic duo featuring Sunny Waters and Frenchy Garcia, will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry.

The museum is located at 270 Seneca St., Oil City.

