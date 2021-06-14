Cheers/50 years

Donald and Lilian “Nora” Cheers

Donald and Lilian “Nora” Cheers of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.

Mr. Cheers and the former Lilian Stewart were married June 19, 1971 at the Cooperstown Methodist Church by the Rev. Donald Bean.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.

It bears watching
Community News

It bears watching

Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.