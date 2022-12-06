RECOGNITION — Rina Irwin, chief executive officer at Child Development Centers Inc. (CDC), recently received national recognition for her leadership.
During the 11th annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, fewer than 10 leaders have received the award.
The Valley Grove School Board unanimously voted for Brandon Winger and Cindy Swendsen to keep their positions as president and vice president, respectively, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
A real old-fashioned downpour threatened to wash out the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, but the weather rallied enough by the event’s start at 11 a.m., and plenty of children and their families ventured downtown.
COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.