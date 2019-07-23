Children's bike rodeo held in OC

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Venango County Sheriff's Department and the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce held a free children's bicycle rodeo Saturday in Oil City.
The rodeo was part of the Oil Heritage Festival and was held in the parking lot of Justus Park. It was open to ages 12 and under. The goal of the rodeo was to interest kids in bicycling, educate them on safety requirements, and instill in them safe biking habits.
The event included a bike and helmet safety inspection, hand signal quiz, and a variety of bike riding skill tests. State Rep. R. Lee James provided a hot dog lunch and prizes for all attendees. Safe Kids Clarion-Venango provided free bike helmets for participants in need of properly fitting safety equipment.
Finishing in first place among the beginner's category was Julie Tucker of Titusville. Bentley Sharrar of Seneca took place second place and Olivia Walters of Oil City was third.
In the skills competitions, Sawyer Harringer of Oil City was the winner for the 5 to 8 age group. Victoria Hobble of Oil City came in second and Quinn Campbell of Oil City was third.
In the 9 to 12 age division, Ryan Jackson of Oil City took the top spot. Cyrus Knauff of Oil City took second place, and Addisyn Campbell of Oil City finished in third place.
Sawyer Harringer was also the winner of a new bike donated by Venango County A.B.A.T.E.
chNs