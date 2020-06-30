Children spruce up soldier's grave

Vivianne Hartman, 12, Penelope Niemie, 3, Sofia Niemie, 10, and Leiv Harman, 10, (not in picture) planted flowers on an unknown Civil War soldier's grave in Graham Cemetery in Sandycreek Township with their grandmother, Robin Montgomery. When Montgomery took the children, who are from Texas, to the cemetery last week, she pointed out to them a marker for an unknown Civil War soldier and they talked about the war. After noticing the soldier's grave had no flowers on it, the children asked their grandmother if they could plant some, so she took them to get flowers and a light to put on the grave. (Contributed photo)