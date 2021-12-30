Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Road, Oil City, will hold a New Year's Eve worship service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m. Friday.
More information can be found online at www.christlutheranoilcitylcms.org.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain ending this morning. Remaining cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 30, 2021 @ 6:51 am
Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Road, Oil City, will hold a New Year's Eve worship service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m. Friday.
More information can be found online at www.christlutheranoilcitylcms.org.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, substantially decreased in Venango and Forest counties while remaining close to flat in Clarion County.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.
Dean’s list
Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Road, Oil City, will hold a New Year's Eve worship service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m. Friday.
Emlenton area residents may benefit from a drive-through mobile food pantry that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Chapel on the Hill.
Dec. 30, 1999
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance has received a $675,000 grant for renovations at the old Lyric Theatre building in downtown Oil City.
Dec. 29, 1999
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s November seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Influenza cases reported to the state Department of Health are on the rise.
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter on Tuesday confirmed after Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-…
Greg and Teresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jessica Wilson, of Oil City, to Joshua Tygert, of Seneca.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Dec. 20 with 10 members weighing in.
Dec. 28, 1999
Dec. 27, 1999
Dec. 24, 1999
WINNERS — Bridget Wood of Franklin won the first place prize of $400 in the Franklin Christmas Cash promotion. Shoppers who spent $15 or more at participating businesses were eligible to enter the drawing, and the winners received Franklin Retail Association gift certificates. Sarah Morrison…
The Grinch made his annual Christmas appearance Wednesday at Cranberry Elementary School.
Dec. 23, 1999
The hallways at the Clarion County Community Action building in Clarion are lined with donated food items because the small office building also serves as the Clarion Food Pantry.
Schubert Musical Club — The Schubert Musical Club presented its annual Christmas concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church.
GraduatesAimee Haslet, a 2018 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, graduated summa cum laude this month from Clarion University.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during January: Gladys Coxson, Jan. 5; Margaret Himes, Jan. 14; Betty Aoun, Jan. 19; Pauline Paden, Jan. 26; and Louis Schaeffer, Jan. 29.
GROVE CITY — Knox resident and Grove City College student Dalton Jones took fourth place for his presentation at the American College of Sports Medicine Mid Atlantic Regional Conference in Harrisburg.
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Clarion Senior Center.
Cook Forest State Park has scheduled some January events.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was updated on the county’s recycling center at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
The Hawthorn Area Fire Department will hold a New Year’s Eve bingo bash on Friday, Dec. 31, at the fire hall at 3891 Main St. in Hawthorn.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, decreased by approximately double from the previous seven-day period.
Oil City is gearing up for its First Night festivities on New Year’s Eve.
The Cranberry Township Economic and Development Committee heard updates Tuesday on the Cranberry Mall, an upcoming outdoor expo and the ongoing housing development issues the panel has worked on throughout the year.
The Karma Coffee Concert Series will continue in January in downtown Oil City.
The Clarion Free Library has announced its story time schedule for January.
A story based on an interview with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson contained incorrect information on the year that the past election took place. The correct information should have read as follows:
Dec. 22, 1999
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Anna Winkler thanks the many people who sent her birthday…
To friends and neighbors - Thank you for your generous do…
LOST Gold men’s wedding ring, engraved, unique. Call 814-…
Found (2) German Short Hair Pointers Dec. 23rd in Corsica…
Found a ring in the Knox area. Appears to be a man’s wedd…
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS EMLENTON BOROUGH VENANGO COUNTY, P…