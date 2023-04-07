The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Museum is now accepting reservations for its antique appraisal luncheon.
- From staff reports
-
The Alexander String Quartet will return to Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
- From staff reports
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free interpretive night sky program in the Allegheny National Forest at Kinzua Beach off Route 59 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.
April 7, 2001
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Franklin City Council approved the demolition of three more blighted houses at the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will offer a grief support group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, beginning April 20, in the VNA office at 271 Perkins Road in Clarion.
Blood drives
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Marie Sophie Marczak of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
Honor roll
- From staff reports
-
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Oil City Garden Club
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest will hold a free Earth Day lunch-n-learn and interpretative walk from 1 to 2 p.m. April 18.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Street paving contracts and an engineering contract were approved at Monday’s monthly meeting of Franklin City Council.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved paying for the match on the two ambulances the county ordered in December 2021 that are expected to arrive soon in the county.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board members held a special meeting Wednesday to approve some items for roof repairs at the district’s schools.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
An author with local ties has written a second crime novel that again uses Franklin as the primary backdrop for his story.
April 6, 2001
Edward and Patricia Thorpe of Titusville are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
- From staff reports
-
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance will hold a workshop on restoring three-coat plaster at the historic Judge McKee House in Clintonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
April 5, 2001
- From staff reports
-
Volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) and American Woodcock Society (AWS) tackled another section of alder renewal for wildlife at Tionesta Lake on Saturday.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum at Wanango Country Club in Reno from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28.
- From staff reports
-
Galaxy Federal Credit Union will hold its 16th annual Shred Week from April 17 to 23 during regular business hours, at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its annual FLEX Presents event Friday, April 21.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Spring could finally be felt in the air Tuesday night in downtown Franklin as balmy weather and evening sunshine greeted the park-full of families who came to participate in the annual city Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park.
Oil City TOPS
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Community Recycling Center will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Basic training
Graham Cemetery
April 4, 2001
- From staff reports
-
The Atlantic Avenue Church nursery school and preschool in Franklin is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
- From staff reports
-
Fly Fishers International (FFI) will conduct casting skills development at the Blood Farm day use area at Oil Creek State Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays June 10, 17 and 24.
Local racers are invited to provide information and photos for the newspaper’s annual Racing edition.
- From staff reports
-
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold its next music night Friday, April 14.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX— Over 100 people took to the track at the Keystone High School Sunday to support “Autism Tough.”
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
STRATTANVILLE — On Saturday 40 vendors lined the gym at the Clarion-Limestone High School to raise money for the school’s band.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
Suspect in custody in homicide of Oil City woman
-
Seems like lots of us knew Suzette from trail, bank or her other circles
-
Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide
-
DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe
-
Nearly 200 turn out on trail for Suzette's memorial walk
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Oil City woman's death ruled homicide
-
Franklin's beloved Ronnie Beith passes away
-
Woman accused of 2 DUIs, including one for driving into building
-
Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area