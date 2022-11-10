The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of Clarion County will offer grant money to creative entrepreneurs who want to start their own business or those who operate a for-profit micro business.
- From staff reports
-
Historical music revivalist Dennis James will return to the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
- From staff reports
-
A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.
- From staff reports
-
The Karma Concert Series, featuring local bands and musicians, starts back up tonight with a concert by Touch of Grey.
- From staff reports
-
The Shepherd’s Green Community Food Pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The Franklin General Authority approved its 2023 water and sewer operating fund budgets at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Nov. 10, 2000
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Jack E. Adams of Franklin. The article was published by his family.)
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
Pennsylvania residents will experience something very rare when John Fetterman joins the U.S. Senate in January — two Democratic senators representing the state at the same time.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Voters may not have noticed, but there was a new team working behind the scenes Tuesday in Clarion County for the general election.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decrease in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
- From staff reports
-
A representative with a California-based commercial real estate exchange has confirmed the Cranberry Mall was sold at auction.
- From staff reports
-
MARIENVILLE — The state Department of Corrections (DOC) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at SCI Forest, with the goal of filling dozens of positions for employment at that facility.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — Clarion Blueprint Inc. believes it can open the playground portion of the new multigenerational park along Second Avenue in Clarion during spring.
The following students at Keystone schools were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly, the two incumbent Republican U.S. House members whose districts criss-cross the tri-county area, easily won re-election to two-year terms Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Residents of three Venango County townships served by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department voted Tuesday on a referendum that proposed an annual 1-mill fire tax for residents in those townships.
The Seventh Street Elementary School Veterans Day music program on Friday in Oil City will be moved to the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church in the event of inclement weather.
- By Helen Fielding Staff writer
-
The Barrow-Civic Theatre teamed up with Wanango Country Club and Wildcat Mansion to present a murder mystery dinner theater titled “Siblingfest Rivalry” over the weekend at Wanango.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Three incumbent Republicans whose districts encompass the tri-county area were unopposed Tuesday in their bids for re-election to two-year terms in the Pennsylvania State House.
Nov. 9, 2000
Schubert Club
- From staff reports
-
Voter turnout was high Tuesday across the tri-county area, and Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano significantly outpolled their opponents in Republican-dominated Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
Nov. 8, 2000
Clarion TOPS
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City’s annual Veterans Day observance is planned Friday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county this week is above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.02, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign is continuing and has raised $21,180.33 so far.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The General Authority of the City of Franklin was created by a city ordinance in 1969 to purify and distribute water to the city, which its mission statement says is “vital to maintaining a healthy and sustainable community.”
The pajama collection project is up and running for the 11th year at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
Nov. 7, 2000
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Sugarcreek Borough police and Community Services of Venango County will conduct their sixth annual food drive from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Walmart in Seneca.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — Acting Pennsylvania fire commissioner Charles McGarvey is highlighting the importance of fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in conjunction with this weekend’s “fall back” time change.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
Lauren Boebert leading over Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd District US House race, early results show
-
Dead man wins reelection as Pennsylvania state representative
-
Faye Flam: If you’ve had COVID, watch out for stroke symptoms
-
Oil City ousted from playoffs
-
2 Venango department heads have left their positions
-
Two dogs die in OC house fire on Moran Street
-
Oil City ousted from playoffs
-
Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta celebration
-
Oilers open postseason run tonight against Slippery Rock
-
Venango County Court Reporter