The newspaper will publish information on Christmas Eve services being planned at area churches.

Details about special holiday services may be emailed to us at churchnews.thederrick@gmail.com.

Club Notes
Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion University Venango Alumni Chapter - Members of the Venango Alumni Chapter for Clarion University participated in the Adopt-a-Family program offered by Community Services of Venango County.

Area reports 69 new virus cases
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

Pennsylvania aligns COVID-19 quarantine guidance with CDC

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday notified health care providers that, effective immediately, it has aligned its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was announced earlier …

DCNR cancels events in state parks, forests

HARRISBURG - Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday the department has canceled all in-person events and programs organized by its staff and volunteers in all state parks and forests, beginning Sunday.

Clarion, Venango totals jump
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Venango and Clarion counties and two new deaths in Venango County.

State to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

SNAP issuance schedule to temporarily change

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced it is altering payment schedules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for December to allow benefits to be issued without delay in case of a federal government shutdown.

Tri-county adds 78 to virus total
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).

About People
EARNS DEGREE - Stephanie Fiely, assistant executive director of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub, defended her dissertation and earned a doctor of education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Fiely's research focused on understanding the region's…