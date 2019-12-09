Christmas Past wraps up

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain likely. High around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 6:06 am