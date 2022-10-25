Church offers seminar for those in grief

ACCEPTS POSITION — Kurt Nesbitt has accepted the position of administrator for Highland Oaks Personal Care Home on Water Run Road in Clarion, a Penn Highlands affiliate. Nesbitt completed his education at Penn State and passed the state exam for the Personal Care Home Administrators License …
PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area for the second consecutive week are basically flat from the previous week, but are above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week decreased by 3 cents to $3.96, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Diane Bindas, owner of Bindas Lane Alpacas in Franklin, had been toying with the idea of expanding her store, Bindas Lane Alpacas, for a while when the space next door opened up, prompting her to open a new toy and candy store.
Incorrect information appeared in a story about solar development in Cherrytree Township in Thursday’s newspaper. The Venango County Regional Planning Commission granted Cypress Creek Renewables conditional approval for land development.
Local kids have a chance to meet and hang out with local emergency responders this afternoon at Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin, which is hosting a Bowl With Heroes, a free event for kids under 18, from 1-3 p.m.
The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.
In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Assistant U.S. Attorney Yvonne Saadi will lead efforts of her office in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 election.
TITUSVILLE — The United Way of the Titusville Region on Thursday was presented with $55,000 in Community Project Funding for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The funding, which was presented to the nonprofit by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, is designated for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, but four of five counties reported at least one death.