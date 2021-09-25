Church resume in-person worship services
The Rev. Lora Adams-King, senior pastor at New Life Family Worship Center in Franklin, announced the church will begin holding in-person worship services, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 25, 2021 @ 4:01 am
The Rev. Lora Adams-King, senior pastor at New Life Family Worship Center in Franklin, announced the church will begin holding in-person worship services, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
David and Debbie Zacherl of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today.
Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.
‘Lift Him Up’ praise concert
Church resume in-person worship services
HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secr…
There’s less than a week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest.
Sept. 24, 1999
Zonta — Zonta Club members met Tuesday at Karma Coffee in Oil City.
Oren Baughman
Friends for Food will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Shane Alexander concert
A group of local residents will travel by bus from Franklin to join the Pennsylvania March for Life in Harrisburg on Monday.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed…
Friday, Sept. 24
A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Sept. 23, 1999
The billy goat that has been wandering about the Franklin and Sugarcreek areas since early this month has been caught.
The 31st annual Friends for Food campaign is getting started, and this year will look much the same as last year with some added conveniences.
Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Quiet Creek Farm in Brookville on Sept. 14.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Grace Slocum of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
MARIENVILLE — East Forest Principal Deb Arner planted the seed and, with the help of Abraxas, it grew into the Marienville Area Community Garden.
Sept. 22, 1999
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in memory of the following:
CASA of Venango County is looking for volunteers and will hold a virtual informational session at 6 p.m. today.
80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…
Venango County Human Services will celebrate September as National Recovery Month during an event Friday.
Schools boards and community members at Keystone and Allegheny-Clarion Valley school districts on Monday debated the masking mandate ordered Aug. 31 by the state Department of Health.
Venango Regional Economic Development Authority board members heard updates at their monthly meeting Tuesday about the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project and the eAcademy program.
The 2021 Oil Valley Film Festival announced its winners from among 22 films representing nine countries from the sixth annual event.
Clay Kilgore, author, researcher and historian, will be the featured speaker at the next online presentation sponsored by Washington’s Trail 1753.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,875 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday. A total of 1,071 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients.
First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
In November 1952, The Derrick unveiled its new digs on West First Street during a three-day open house that attracted many subscribers and members of the community.
The eighth annual “A Night at the Museum” benefit gala will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
Ron Mong, a CPA and dairy consultant with the Herbein company, is retiring after a career in the dairy industry that spans more than 40 years.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.
Sept. 21, 1999
Tea Party Patriots to meet
2005 F-150 Crew Cab XLT - 4x4, cap, new bed & new ins…
$500 REWARD for information leading to the return of a 2.…
Anticipated Carpentry Instructor Vacancy Announcement: Cr…
Friedhaber’s in Oil City is looking for a full time deliv…
NON smoking healthy early 70s white female looking for he…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes, plums and pe…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIn…