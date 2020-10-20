Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags to area residents in need from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, or while supplies last.
The church is located at 700 Wood St. in Clarion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags to area residents in need from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, or while supplies last.
The church is located at 700 Wood St. in Clarion.