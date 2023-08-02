Church will host rummage sale

Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale will host a rummage sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. For more information, people can call (814) 856-2022 or (814) 856-2807.
Aug. 2, 2001
- From staff reports
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced a meeting to discuss broadband use and experiences.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer
The Venango Visiting Nurses Association will hold its first Camp Explore on Friday at Two Mile Run County Park to help children explore their feelings of grief after losing a loved one.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — Verland Community Living Arrangements, now in charge of care for some people who had been under the state’s care at Polk State Center, has appointed Leland B. Sapp as chief executive officer, according to a Verland news release.
- From staff reports
The Good Hope Christian Preschool will hold its afternoon Toddler Time classes this school year.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Three regional markets — Core Goods in Oil City, the Meadville Market House and the Edinboro Market — are holding an open house event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday focused on local food in northwest Pennsylvania.
- From staff reports
Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin held a mission collection during its Vacation Bible School to raise funds for patient hardship needs at UPMC Northwest.
Aug. 1, 2001
- From staff reports
A $450,000 safety improvement project on Route 8, Route 417 and Deep Hollow Road (Route 3025) in Venango County is scheduled to begin next week.
- From staff reports
The Franklin Area School District once again will offer its cyber school program, Franklin First Learning Academy (FFLA).
- From staff reports
The monthly bill for a typical National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. customer is falling sharply for at least the next three months, effective today.
- From staff reports
A walk to raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Grove City soccer field at 660 N. Liberty Road.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
July 31, 2001
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
SUMMERVILLE — About 50 people gathered Saturday to dedicate a new shelter along the Redbank Valley Trail in Summerville.
The newspaper will publish its annual Back to School edition on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Sweltering heat did not deter seniors from attending the annual senior citizens day Friday at the Clarion County Fair.
Residents can still make plans to attend a meeting Monday that is focused on broadband access and availability.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.
The Oil City Police Department is asking area residents to contact police if they are missing a bicycle as they have a large amount of recovered bicycles from the area.
July 30, 2001
Nancy and John Hines, of Cooperstown, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Kenneth and Deborah Sharpe, of Seneca, are celebrating their 50th anniversary today.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has announced it is maintaining a statewide drought watch.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.
- From staff reports
Nursing students at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will not see their tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year, the school announced.
- From staff reports
Oil City School District has announced orientation and registration dates for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” concert series will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday with a performance by Chuck Justice & the Junkyard Lawyers.
July 28, 2001
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Franklin business Victorian City Art and Frame has opened a second location in Oil City to serve the artist community there.
Jim and Pennie Fee, of Oil City, will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The President Township Volunteer Fire Department hasn’t been dispatched by Venango County 911 since early June at the request of the township supervisors, who have expressed concerns about the department.
Wednesday was Disability Awareness Day at the Clarion County Fair, and disabled people had the opportunity to enjoy all that the fair had to offer.
